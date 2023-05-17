ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.42 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $27.42 million and $55,268.67 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,797.68 or 1.00066918 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14012555 USD and is up 26.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,143.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

