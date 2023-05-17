Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 611,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

About Enel Chile

NYSE ENIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 188,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

