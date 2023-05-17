Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 611,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Enel Chile Stock Performance
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel Chile (ENIC)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.