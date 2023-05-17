EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 525,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. 540,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,881. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
