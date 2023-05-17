EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 525,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. 540,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,881. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,027,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after buying an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 500,745 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

