EPR Properties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 136.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

