EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Short Interest Update

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,870,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 17,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

EQRx Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:EQRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. EQRx has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQRx will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQRx by 30.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in EQRx by 45.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EQRx by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EQRx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EQRx by 804.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.