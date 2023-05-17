EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Short Interest Update

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,870,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 17,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
EQRx Trading Down 8.3 %
NASDAQ:EQRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. EQRx has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.05.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQRx will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
