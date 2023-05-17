EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 110,103 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of EQT worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.