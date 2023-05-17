Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EQBK stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,276. The firm has a market cap of $324.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQBK shares. TheStreet downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $42,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $51,312.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $195,396 and have sold 3,804 shares valued at $113,606. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 393.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

