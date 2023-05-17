Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Update

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 762,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

