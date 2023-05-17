Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $97.27 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $97.27 million and approximately $267,023.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00005207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,933.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00346058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00561964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00068167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00435553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,354,651 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.