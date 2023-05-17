Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Up 10.5% in April

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 47,974 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Essent Group by 511.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $5,339,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Essent Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. 406,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

