Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

EPRT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 478,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.80%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.