Ethereum Price Reaches $1,796.97 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $216.14 billion and $5.61 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,796.97 or 0.06710174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00055087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003411 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,282,201 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

