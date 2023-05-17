Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.45. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

