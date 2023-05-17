Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after buying an additional 716,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,368 shares of company stock worth $11,627,641. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

