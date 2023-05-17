Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Trading Up 4.9%

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Eurocash Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

