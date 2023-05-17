Euroseas Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,190. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Euroseas had a return on equity of 67.58% and a net margin of 58.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth $225,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

