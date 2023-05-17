Everdome Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.28 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and $680,246.88 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

