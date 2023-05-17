Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Everest Re Group worth $44,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,759,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,122,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE RE traded down $5.50 on Wednesday, hitting $372.90. 979,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,834. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

