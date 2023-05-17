Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 84 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $30,208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.43.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $482.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.14 and its 200-day moving average is $428.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.