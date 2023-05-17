Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,959 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

