Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,091,000 after acquiring an additional 223,008 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

A stock opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average of $144.56. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

