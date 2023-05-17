Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New $295,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $177.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

