Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 34 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,712.06.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,673.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,556.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2,495.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

