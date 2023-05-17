Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,320 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

F stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

