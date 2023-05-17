Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.9 %

AWK stock opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

