Everhart Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $421.41 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.90 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

