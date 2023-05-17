Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.39.
In related news, Director Kevin M. Charlton purchased 8,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,856.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Charlton purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,856.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.
