Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.39.

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin M. Charlton purchased 8,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,856.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Charlton purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,856.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVLVW Get Rating ) by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,556 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

