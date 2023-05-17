Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells $42,346.92 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.71. 3,156,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,941. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

