Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1,874.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,032,000 after buying an additional 143,378 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

