FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FATBB traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.70.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -6.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

