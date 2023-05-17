Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Scott N. Flanders Purchases 14,737 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,969.31. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,439.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fathom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 31,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,280. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. On average, analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Fathom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

