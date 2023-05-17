FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 45,817 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,232 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $21,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.76. 334,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,809. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

