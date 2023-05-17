FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 480,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,196. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

