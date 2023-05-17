FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Gartner worth $25,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $323.64. 335,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total transaction of $1,966,051.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,665 shares in the company, valued at $401,933,651.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total value of $1,966,051.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,933,651.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,863 shares of company stock worth $4,679,760. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

