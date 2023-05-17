FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,277 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEMG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,870,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.