FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,443 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 210,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 92,383 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.55. 156,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,791. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

