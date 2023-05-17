Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 996.43 ($12.48).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FEVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.03) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.03) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.53) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,424 ($17.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,847.62, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,263.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 804.50 ($10.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,654 ($20.72).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 10.68 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,619.05%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

