Fidato Wealth LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fidato Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. 351,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,277. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

