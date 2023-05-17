Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Shares Up 0.7%

Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $31.02. 3,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Fidelity New Millennium ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity New Millennium ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 109.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

About Fidelity New Millennium ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity New Millennium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity New Millennium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.