Financial Comparison: Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) versus Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Malaga Financial pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Federal pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Malaga Financial and Security Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malaga Financial N/A N/A $21.35 million $2.63 8.37 Security Federal $52.19 million 1.39 $10.23 million $3.49 6.39

Profitability

Malaga Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malaga Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Malaga Financial and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A Security Federal 19.81% 14.50% 0.82%

Risk & Volatility

Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Malaga Financial and Security Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Security Federal beats Malaga Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal, checking, savings, business, money market, and business banking checking accounts, certificates of deposit, business loans, and business banking and lending services. The company was founded on March 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans, online and mobile banking, investment services, home, auto, and business insurance, trust services, credit cards, business loans, and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

