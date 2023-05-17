Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 9.6% in April

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 178,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISI shares. TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Financial Institutions

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Samuel M. Gullo bought 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $526,083.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $150,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $222,675. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. 9,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,733. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

