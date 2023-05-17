Financial Partners Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $134,974,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 50,639 shares worth $3,930,930. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,796,475. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

