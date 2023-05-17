Financial Partners Group LLC Invests $361,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

