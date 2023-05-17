Financial Partners Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,142,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

