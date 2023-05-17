Financial Partners Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOO traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.70. 1,041,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,151. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.73. The company has a market capitalization of $287.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

