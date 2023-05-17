FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 119 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 5.1 %

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average is $173.53. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.