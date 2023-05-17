FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $289,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 128,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

