FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $209,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $567,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,933.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,840,060. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.