FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 3,520 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

