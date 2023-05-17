FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 36 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.27.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $307.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

